Norway’s six most romantic hotels

The Juvet Landscape Hotel foregrounds the nature around it. Photo: Knut Bry

From a night spent amid nature to an indulgent waterfront stay in the capital, Norway offers romantic getaways to suit all moods. And Local contributor David NIkel has found six of the best.

Whether your idea of romance is to enjoy stunning landscapes, take advantage of world-class facilities, hunt the northern lights, indulge in a sumptuous Norwegian breakfast buffet or simply get pampered, there’s a hotel for you here.

At one with nature

In complete contrast to other hotels, the focus of your stay at the Juvet Landscape Hotel is not fancy gadgets or décor, but rather showcasing what’s outside. Floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly frame the snow-capped peaks, lush greenery and ice blue river to provide the most memorable of wake-up calls.

That’s not to say the hotel itself isn’t interesting, especially for fans of modern architecture. Each cabin is built as a cube on wooden stilts so as to leave as small a mark on nature as possible.

It’s the perfect surprise overnighter on a road trip through the fjords, as despite the remote feeling, the hotel is easily accessible on the road between Trollstigen and Geiranger. A double room with breakfast for two comes in at 3,500 NOK.

Photo: Per Eide

A fjordside village

While the art nouveau architecture of Ålesund is a romantic enough setting, head 30 minutes out of the city to the Storfjord Hotel to turn things up a notch. The cluster of wooden buildings feels more like a village than a hotel, yet you’ll find no nosey neighbours as you relax in the chic, comfortable rooms featuring distressed furniture andfour poster beds. If it’s good enough for Bill Gates

Choose between forest or fjord views starting from 2,990 NOK for two.

Photo: Storfjord Hotel

Modern luxury in the big city

If the countryside just isn’t for you, the Norwegian capital has you covered thanks to The Thief , a design hotel that has made a real impact on the Oslo hotel scene since its opening in 2013.

From the first moment you walk in, its black, gold and copper lobby tells you this is like nowhere else in Oslo.

Carefully selected paintings, prints and sculptures adorn both the rooms and public areas. If that whets your appetite, all guests get free entry to the nearby Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art.

Nab one of the 113 stylish rooms from 3,000 NOK per night.

Photo: Matthias Hamren and Jason Strong

In the shadow of Norway’s tallest peak

Expect simple rooms, no TV and wooden bathtubs big enough (just!) to share at this former farmstead turned hotel on the outskirts of Jotunheimen National Park.

Røisheim Hotel is picture-postcard perfect with its dark wooden buildings dotted around the farm set against a lush green backdrop.

The hotel is handily placed on the access road that leads to the main trail to the summit of Galdhøpiggen, the very top of Norway. It’s also just moments from the start of the epic Sognefjellet mountain road, one of the country’s best road trip experiences.

Whatever you choose to do during the day, don’t miss the hotel’s lavish four-course dinner of seasonal game and vegetables.

A room at Røisheim starts at 975 NOK per person, plus 650 NOK for the meal.

Photo: David Nikel

Meet man’s best friend in a winter wonderland

Despite the unique accommodation at the Holmen Husky Lodge a few miles south of Alta, the pack of 80 huskies are the star attraction. These beautiful creatures are in their element this far north in Norway, and they like nothing more than taking you on a sled-ride tour of the stark yet beautiful Finnmark landscape.

Once you’re back at the lodge, curl up for the night and wait for the northern lights in one of the insulated tipi bungalows complete with wood-burning stove that provide a perfect view of the night sky.

As if that’s not enough, guests can make use of the outdoor hot tub.

A room for two at Husky Lodge starts at 1,250 NOK.

Photo: David Nikel

The fairytale canalside hotel

Telemark’s spectacular wooden Dalen Hotel is the end point of the Telemark Canal cruise on the historic M/S Henrik Ibsen. The ship and hotel might date back decades but the service is everything you would expect

from a modern luxury experience.

This is slow travel at its finest, full of nostalgia as you take the ten-hour journey from Skien to the Dalen Hotel through old wooden locks and taking in heavy doses of Norwegian cultural history.

A return cruise from Lunde including an overnight stay at the Dalen Hotel, lunch aboard the boat and dinner at the hotel is available from 3,545 NOK per person. The full journey from Skien including two nights at the Dalen Hotel starts from 5,750 NOK per person.