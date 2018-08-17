Two in five Norwegian youths have shared naked selfies

Three quarters of those who took naked pictures of themselves then shared them on social media. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen

Two out of five Norwegian 18 to 20-year-olds have taken naked photos of themselves, with three quarters of them then sharing the photos on social media, a survey has found.

The survey was commissioned by the UN children's organisation Unicef together with Norwegian state telecoms company Telenor.

Kristin Oudmayer, from Unicef in Norway, said that the numbers of young people taking and sharing naked pictures was "not surprising", as it seemed "to have become part of youth culture".

"Nevertheless, there is cause for concern. To experience having these images spread and misused against their knowledge and wishes is a serious violation of integrity, and also a violation of children's and young people's right to privacy."

One in three of those surveyed said they would blame themselves if their naked photos were spread further than they intended.

Ana Brodtkorb, head of social responsiblity at Telenor, said it was surprising that more young people said they would feel guilty if their own pictures were spread than who felt guilty spreading the naked pictures of others.

"It’s a shame that young people think ‘those who are in the game, must take the pain’ when it’s the people who forward the pictures who have done something wrong," she said.

About 35 percent of those who had taken, stored or sent a nude image of themselves said they regretted it, and 63 percent of said they would not do it in future.

A full 93 percent of respondents said they realised that sharing naked pictures of others was illegal.

"Young people are obviously aware that what they are doing can be illegal and risky, but it is still taking place in big way," Oudmayer said. "This means we need to work with young people, and perhaps also with parents' attitudes."

The survey was carried out by InFact/YouGov, with the results presented at the start of a debate "Nude pictures - punishment or forgiveness" at the Arendalsuka political festival on Thursday.