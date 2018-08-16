Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Six left-wing extremists seized at Norway politics festival

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
16 August 2018
22:23 CEST+02:00
arendalsuka

Share this article

Six left-wing extremists seized at Norway politics festival
There has been a heavy police presence throughout the Arendalsuka festival. Photo: Terje Pedersen
NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
16 August 2018
22:23 CEST+02:00
Six left-wing extremists have been arrested at the Arendalsuka political festival accused of plotting attacks on two populist parties, Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN) and Alliance.
Police said some of those arrested had been in possession of pepper spray, and had been actively discussing causing violent acts at the festival online. 
 
“The persons arrested are connected to environments that via social media have called for extensive disturbances and violent acts during Arendalsuka,” said Morten Sjustøl from the Agder police. "With these arrests, the police believe that we are preventing major disruption to the event.” 
 
According to the website Filter Nyheter, the six included Kenneth Fuglemsmo, leader of the communist group Tjen Folket. The Dagbladet newspaper said messages had been sent out to activists encouraging them to disrupt the political festival.
 
“Stop them, confront them, make this week an unpleasant experience for them!” one message read. “Be creative people! Dress up, have extra clothes, take care of the fascist groups and don’t get taken! We encourage many and varied actions.” 
 
The radical rightwing group Alliance held an event in the centre of Arendal on Thursday afternoon, which was heavily surveilled by both uniformed and plain-clothes officers. 
 
None of the expected counter-demonstrators materialised, however. 
 
arendalsuka
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian IS-fighter sentenced to seven years in jail
  2. US doubles number of marines stationed in Norway
  3. Norway signs off on world's first autonomous container ship
  4. King crab boom creates giant black market
  5. Norway film legend attacks #metoo movement
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian IS-fighter sentenced to seven years in jail
  2. US doubles number of marines stationed in Norway
  3. Norway signs off on world's first autonomous container ship
  4. King crab boom creates giant black market
  5. Norway film legend attacks #metoo movement
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/07
New in Oslo?
View all notices
Advertisement