VIDEO: Nordics' longest zipline opens in Norway

The terrifying descent down the Flåm Zipline takes just one minute to cover 1381m, with thrill-seekers hitting a top speed of 100km/h en route.

The ride starts at Vatnahalsen, the second station on the Bergen and Flåm Railway line, and ends up in Kårdalen at the upper part of the Flåm valley.

The ride is the brainchild of local goat farmer Pål Mikkel Dalsbotten, who has invested about one million Norwegian kroner ($100,000) in the project.

"It will be fun to see the response, But we need to be a but patient, because not so many people know about it yet," Dalsbotten told NRK . "But in the long run, we believe it will be good. We think a lot of people will want to try it."

Flåm sits at the end of Aurlandsfjord, a branch of Sognefjord, Norways longest and deepest fjord, and is already a big draw for tourists.

The zipline is is not Dalsbotten's first tourism venture. As well as looking after his 90 goats, he already runs a café serving tourists.

Here are some of the first customers braving the descent earlier this week: