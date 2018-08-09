Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Norwegian 71-yr-old in naked protest against cruise ships

9 August 2018
22:41 CEST+02:00
tourism

The village of Olden received over 11,000 cruise ships tourists last weekend. Photo: Svein Ingvald Opdal/Instagram
9 August 2018
22:41 CEST+02:00
A Norwegian 71-year-old has mounted a light-hearted protest against the excess number of cruise ships passing by his fjord-side holiday home, posting a photo to Instagram of himself baring all in full view of the tourist boats.
Svein Ingvald Opdal, a local politician for Norway's Green Party, told state broadcaster NRK that he had flashed the boats as "a spontaneous act that I did mostly for fun". 
 
"We arrived at Olden earlier on Wednesday and we immediately came upon three major cruises ships, We later realised there were 11,000 [cruise ship visitors] in total, and I'm not all that thrilled about these big cruise ships." 
 
As the week went on, more and more cruise ships moored off the small town. And when he saw two new ones arriving on Sunday as he got up early in the morning to pee, he told his wife to take a picture of him standing naked on his terrace.
 
"She didn't want to post it up on her Instagram or Facebook page, so I did it myself," he added. 
 
 

I protest!

A post shared by Svein Opdal (@sveinopdal) on

 
tourism
