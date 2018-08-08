Three Norway brothers all make 1500m final in Berlin

18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen qualifies for the 1500m in Berlin. Photo: Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix

Norway's defending European champion Filip Ingebrigtsen, along with brothers Henrik and Jakob, moved smoothly into the final of the men's 1500m after successfully negotiating their heats at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Filip, the sixth fastest European of all time over 1500m who also won world bronze in London last year, clocked 3min 40.88sec in finishing third in his heat behind Poland's Marcin Lewandowski and Briton Charlie Grice to progress to Friday's 12-man final.

Henrik, the eldest of the trio at 27, won bronze behind Filip in Amsterdam having previously won the European crown in Helsinki in 2012 and a silver in 2014. He also progressed after coming in third (3:49.54) in his heat won by Britain's Chris O'Hare.

Jakob, who will be 18 next month, might be the one to watch out for, however, posting 3:40.81 in winning the third and final heat.

The teenager, coached like his siblings by father Gjert, has a fledgling career based on a solid all-rounder's grounding in cross-country, steeplechase and 5000m, as well as over 1500m and the mile.

"Of course I'm satisfied to get into the final," he said. "It's all about training. We've been working really, really hard. I'm really excited."

In May this year, Jakob ran a 3:52.28 mile, which included an incredible final lap of 55.42sec, showing how dangerous he could be should family tactics come to the fore come Friday.

"If anyone wants to join the Ingebritsen party, please do so!" said a buoyant Henrik, sporting a mohawk and bushy moustache. "I'm a championship runner and I haven't done a fast time this year, so I am confident."

Filip admitted that "Henrik has more experience" as temperatures in Berlin soared above 34 degrees Centigrade (93F).

And Jakob discounted family tactics, saying: "Initially we were thinking about racing tactics together, but Filip will go for himself, so we decided that we all will do the same."