Holiday house near Lofoten Islands wins 'Norway's best view'

This is the view as posted on Reiden Kjelling Nybø's Instagram account. Photo: Reiden Kjelling Nybø/Instagram

If you don’t already live in Norway, this TV competition to find the house with the best view might make you wish you did.

Below is the winning image, posted on the Instagram account of the Norwegian journalist Reidun Kjelling Nybø, who is Assistant Director General of the Association of Norwegian Editors.

The view above, from her holiday house on the island of Brennsund, won out over the rest of the more than 4,000 entrants.



“When I was younger I never really realised how beautiful it was out there,” the journalist told the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, which helped organise the contest. “Now I never tire of looking out of the window. It's great fun to be picked out as a winner.”



The picture of her view out over neighbouring islands received 22.3 percent of the votes from the roughly 4,000 people who submitted pictures to the competition.



It was also judged best by the compeition’s three-strong jury of Brent Bratland Holm, from the tourism marketing agency Visit Norway, the photographer Marthe Mølstre, and Tone Kunst, head of NRK in North Norway.



Another island view, from Kleivhalsen in Nordland’s Lurøy municipality, won second place.

And this view, from Torsvikskogen in Ørnes, came third.

If you want to fantasize about being able to wake up and look out of the window at some other stunning Norwegian vistas, NRK has collected a list of the nine runners-up here.