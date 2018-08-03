Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Record Arctic heat drives reindeer into cool tunnels

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 August 2018
09:09 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwavereindeer

Share this article

Record Arctic heat drives reindeer into cool tunnels
File photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 August 2018
09:09 CEST+02:00
Norwegian authorities have urged motorists to watch out for reindeer that are seeking refuge in tunnels to cool themselves amid extreme heat in the nation's far north.

"It has been very hot for weeks in northern Norway," Tore Lysberg, a senior official at the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, told AFP on Thursday.

"The animals retreat to colder places, both reindeer and sheep find refuge in tunnels and shaded areas to cool down," he said.

Although this phenomenon is nothing new, it could be intensified by record temperatures in Norway's northernmost regions.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute posted a temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in Finnmark, a major reindeer herding region located within the Arctic Circle.

The region is so hot that it has experienced 12 "tropical" nights with evening temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius so far this year, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said no serious accidents involving animals have been reported yet but described the situation as "a challenge".

The government agency, which has multiplied its messages to raise awareness among motorists, should be helped by the weather, which is expected to return towards normal starting this weekend.

READ ALSO: Norwegians warned not to eat oysters after bacteria outbreak

weatherheatwavereindeer
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Olympic champion Skofterud dies in jet-ski accident at 38
  2. Norwegians warned not to eat oysters after bacteria outbreak
  3. Record Arctic heat drives reindeer into cool tunnels
  4. Norwegian captain of seized Gaza ship accuses Israel of breaking international law
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Olympic champion Skofterud dies in jet-ski accident at 38
  2. Norwegians warned not to eat oysters after bacteria outbreak
  3. Record Arctic heat drives reindeer into cool tunnels
  4. Norwegian captain of seized Gaza ship accuses Israel of breaking international law
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/07
New in Oslo?
07/05
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement