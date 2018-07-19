Norwegians set records for beer consumption during hot summer

File photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix

Warm weather has coincided with record sales of beer and bottled water in Norway, but fewer soft drinks are being consumed.

Sales of beer increased by just over three percent in the first half of 2018, Nettavisen reports.

The most recent months in particular have brought figures up, resulting in “all time high” beer sales beating the previous record from 2016, Petter Nome, director of Bryggeri- og drikkevareforeningen (The Brewery and Drinks Association) told Nettavisen.

Sales of bottled water have meanwhile increased 18 percent compared with the first half of 2017, which also represents a record.

June saw 34 percent more sales of bottled water than in the corresponding month last year.

“That is a new record for a single month,” Nome said.

Four percent less sales of soft drinks or soda were recorded in June compared with June 2017.

“There must be an explanation other that increased shopping at the border, although it is difficult to find data from Sweden to support that. There is no systematic recording of data from border stores,” Nome said.

Turnover from sales of sugar-free soft drink also fell, but only by one percent for the first half of the year, resulting in the unique situation in Norway of higher sales of sugar-free soft drinks than those with sugar.

“We are the first country in the world that can say that. Some countries include water (in the calculation), but Norway doesn’t,” Nome told Nettavisen.

READ ALSO: Sweden-Norway beer smuggling hits record levels