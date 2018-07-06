Barack Obama to visit Norway in September

Former US President Barack Obama. File photo: Jessica Gow / NTB scanpix

Former US President Barack Obama is to visit Norway in the autumn, where he will speak at Oslo Business Forum.

Obama will give a speech at the Future of Technology and Sustainability conference on September 26th, Oslo Business Forum announced on its website.

"We are honoured to welcome President Barack Obama to Norway," Oslo Business Forum founder and CEO Christoffer Omberg said in the press release.

“He complements the programme in a brilliant way, given the fact that he led the United States during a period when the world underwent a digital transformation. Companies have seen tremendous growth and we have seen how the sharing economy has taken the world by storm,” Omberg added.

Other international speakers at the the conference include MIT professor Andrew McAfee, CNN programme director Richard Quest and Oxford University lecturer Dr. Chris Kutarna.

Norwegian business representatives will also be speaking.

"We want to help Norwegian businesses create sustainable business models so that they can form a competitive basis in the time to come. September 26th will be a day that companies kickstart the changes they wish to implement. The conference will offer inspiration and tips on how to increase the speed of innovation,” Omberg said in the press statement.

Oslo Business Forum will be held at X Meeting Point and is part of Oslo Innovation Week 2018.

Started in December 2015 by Omberg, 25, and Marius Røed Wang, 24, Oslo Business Forum held its first conference on November 17th, 2016, at Oslo Concert Hall. The company has grown from two to twelve employees in under three years.

Former speakers include Sir Alex Ferguson and Garry Kasparov.

