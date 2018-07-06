Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Barack Obama to visit Norway in September

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
6 July 2018
14:36 CEST+02:00
barack obama

Share this article

Barack Obama to visit Norway in September
Former US President Barack Obama. File photo: Jessica Gow / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
6 July 2018
14:36 CEST+02:00
Former US President Barack Obama is to visit Norway in the autumn, where he will speak at Oslo Business Forum.

Obama will give a speech at the Future of Technology and Sustainability conference on September 26th, Oslo Business Forum announced on its website.

"We are honoured to welcome President Barack Obama to Norway," Oslo Business Forum founder and CEO Christoffer Omberg said in the press release.

“He complements the programme in a brilliant way, given the fact that he led the United States during a period when the world underwent a digital transformation. Companies have seen tremendous growth and we have seen how the sharing economy has taken the world by storm,” Omberg added.

Other international speakers at the the conference include MIT professor Andrew McAfee, CNN programme director Richard Quest and Oxford University lecturer Dr. Chris Kutarna.

Norwegian business representatives will also be speaking.

"We want to help Norwegian businesses create sustainable business models so that they can form a competitive basis in the time to come. September 26th will be a day that companies kickstart the changes they wish to implement. The conference will offer inspiration and tips on how to increase the speed of innovation,” Omberg said in the press statement.

Oslo Business Forum will be held at X Meeting Point and is part of Oslo Innovation Week 2018.

Started in December 2015 by Omberg, 25, and Marius Røed Wang, 24, Oslo Business Forum held its first conference on November 17th, 2016, at Oslo Concert Hall. The company has grown from two to twelve employees in under three years.

Former speakers include Sir Alex Ferguson and Garry Kasparov.

READ ALSO: Nobel director regretted Obama peace prize

barack obama
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Telenor erroneously collects personal data of more than 100,000 people in Sweden
  2. Buses cause chaos at popular Norway tourist spot
  3. Barack Obama to visit Norway in September
  4. Norway’s PM and finance minister in potential clash over EU asylum
  5. Rolls-Royce sells commercial marine unit to Norwegian group
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Telenor erroneously collects personal data of more than 100,000 people in Sweden
  2. Buses cause chaos at popular Norway tourist spot
  3. Barack Obama to visit Norway in September
  4. Norway’s PM and finance minister in potential clash over EU asylum
  5. Rolls-Royce sells commercial marine unit to Norwegian group
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/07
New in Oslo?
07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement