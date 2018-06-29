Hot summer to hit Norwegian north with 20 degrees in Arctic Circle: forecast

Tromsø is forecast to brighten up considerably. Photo: Rune Stoltz Bertinussen / NTB scanpix

Oslo was one of the hottest cities in Europe in Thursday, with temperatures reaching as much as 30 degrees. Now that heatwave is forecast to spread to northern parts of the country.

People living in northern Norway have seen both slow and sleet while other parts of the country have been basking in this year’s extraordinarily warm summer.

But the good weather is now set to reach all the way up into the northern latitudes of the Scandinavian country, VG reports.

“Yes, in the coming week people will be able to travel to wherever they want in Norway and enjoy good weather,” meteorologist Mariann Aabrekk of StormGeo told the newspaper.

Varmen gir seg ikke i #SørNorge. Tropedagene står i kø også neste uke ☀ Etter hvert får #NordNorge også kjenne litt på varmen 😎 pic.twitter.com/T1Is1jF40w — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) June 29, 2018

Warmer weather will be noticeable in the north as the weekend gets underway, with warm air from the south lifting temperatures.

“But we will then see a small downturn with low pressure on Monday and Tuesday. But after that, forecasts show that very warm weather will come to the north,” Aabrekk added.

Large parts of northern counties Finnmark and Troms, which are above the Arctic Circle, may see over 20 degrees Celsius by the end of next week, according to the report.

Coastal areas including the city of Tromsø could reach up to 15-20°C.

A low pressure area over the Norwegian Sea could yet change this prediction, however, Aabrekk said.

“But whatever happens, we have good reason to say that next week will brong an end to the bad weather in north Norway, where it has been five, six or seven degrees above zero with rain and storms. A completely different type of weather is coming now,” she told VG.

Southern Norway, including Oslo, which saw temperatures of 30°C on Thursday, will enjoy more of the same hot weather next week, as a result of a series of high pressure areas from the southwest.

