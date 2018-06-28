Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Man dies in fall from popular Norwegian mountain ridge

28 June 2018
16:20 CEST+02:00
accidenthiking

Man dies in fall from popular Norwegian mountain ridge
Afile photo of Besseggen. Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix
28 June 2018
16:20 CEST+02:00
A man in his late seventies was killed after falling around ten metres on the Besseggen mountain ridge in Oppland county on Thursday, police have confirmed.

The man is thought to have died instantly from injuries sustained in the fall, NRK reports.

“He fell down the slope injured his head on a rock,” Jo Øien of the Innlandet police district told the broadcaster.

Police were alerted to the accident at 11:30am on Thursday. The man was reportedly walking with family when he fell around ten metres from the Besseggen ridge.

“Nodody saw exactly what happened so we don’t know whether, for example, he tripped. The wind was not much of a factor,” Øien added.

A helicopter was despatched to rescue the man but his life could not be saved.

One of Norway’s most popular mountain routes, Besseggen receives up to 60,000 visitors annually.

Located in the Jotunheimen region, the ridge is 1,743 metres above sea level and splits the Gjende and Bessvatnet lakes. At the narrow, middle part of the bridge, the drop down to the Gjende lake is almost 400 metres.

READ ALSO: Norwegian Red Cross calls for security patrols at Trolltunga

accidenthiking
