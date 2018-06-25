Summer weather set to return to southern Norway: forecast

Stavanger in sunny weather earlier this month. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

Temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees Celsius in Norway this week, according to weather forecasts.

Outlooks from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute suggest the south of the country could see some of the warmest weather yet this year over the next week.

I dag blir det varmt #Østafjells! Over 25 grader mange steder, og gode muligheter for at det kan bli målt over 30 grader i dag 😎 pic.twitter.com/beLChOmOyM — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) June 25, 2018

“It will be warm all week with (temperatures) between 25 and 30 degrees. A mixture of generally a lot of sun and a high pressure zone coming west from the British Isles will ensure the summer weather continues,” meteorologist Rafael Escobar Løvdahl told newspaper Dagbladet.

The warm weather is likely to shine on counties Telemark and Buskerud, the newspaper writes.

“It’s difficult to say exactly for how long the good weather will last,” Løvdahl said to Dagbladet.

But the next few days are sure of warm temperatures, he added.

A low pressure area means the north of the country will be a little cooler.

Northern counties Nordland and Troms can expect wind, rain and temperatures between five and ten degrees Celsius.

“In northern Norway the best weather will be in eastern Finnmark [county] and Finnmarksvidda [region]. Low pressure is forecast there and temperatures could by as high as 20 degrees,” Løvdahl told news agency NTB.

They sunny, dry weather in the south does however mean that risk of forest fires remains high, the meteorologist also said.

