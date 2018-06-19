UN General Secretary praises Norway for peacemaking role

United Nations General Secretary António Guterres and PM Erna Solberg at the Oslo Forum conference. Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix

United Nations General Secretary António Guterres has said that he “admires” Norway, but cannot guarantee a place for the country on the UN Security Council.

Guterres visited Norway on Tuesday to participate in the Oslo Forum peace conference and meet with Prime Minister Erna Solberg, NTB reports.

The Scandinavian country is currently seeking to be accepted as one of the ten temporary members on the UN’s Security Council for the years 2021-22.

Guterres reiterated that he does not have a vote as to which countries join the council.

“It is the (permanent) member countries that decide. But I must say that I admire Norway and the role Norway plays in preventing conflicts and solving conflicts. Norway has also been a leading nation in humanitarian aid and developmental work,” Guterres said according to NTB.

Guterres was speaking at a press conference with Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide and Somalian prime minister Hassan Ali Khayre, who is a Norwegian-Somalian dual citizen, at the opening of Oslo Forum at the Losby Gods resort.

Over 120 politicians, peacemakers and delegates from across the world are participating at the two-day conference.

