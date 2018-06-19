Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Mass killer Breivik appeal ruling due at European rights court

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 June 2018
09:38 CEST+02:00
breivikechr

Share this article

Mass killer Breivik appeal ruling due at European rights court
Neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Breivik and lawyer Øystein Storrvik (R) in court in 2017. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 June 2018
09:38 CEST+02:00
Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik will learn Thursday the result of his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against his prison conditions in Norway.

The far-right extremist, who killed 77 people in Norway in July 2011, has argued the conditions of his detention are "inhumane".

Breivik appealed to the ECHR after the Norwegian Supreme Court refused to hear a case last year against a ruling that his near-isolation in a three-room cell respected his human rights.

His lawyer argues that his prison conditions violate articles 3 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The former prohibits inhuman or degrading treatment, the latter guarantees a right to a private and family life.

At the time Breivik's appeal was filed his lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, told AFP that the case focused on the issue of isolation.

Norway has repeatedly rejected allegations that Breivik is isolated, arguing that he is treated as a "VIP prisoner" and has regular contact with prison staff, his lawyer and visitors.

Breivik, 39, was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison, which can be extended indefinitely as long as he remains a threat to society.

His killing spree took place on July 22nd, 2011, when disguised as a police officer and armed with a semi-automatic rifle and pistol, he killed 69 people, most of them teenagers who were attending a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utøya.

Just a few hours before the camp attack, he killed eight people in a bombing outside a government building in Oslo.

The ECHR ruling will be made public on Thursday at 10am and will be broadcast on its website.

READ ALSO: Norway: Breivik more extreme now than before his attacks

breivikechr
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman killed in Norway base jumping accident
  2. Norway’s first electric aircraft to take off on Monday
  3. Norwegian MP Listhaug in new media controversy after 'propaganda' over retirement home
  4. Mass killer Breivik appeal ruling due at European rights court
  5. UN General Secretary praises Norway for peacemaking role
Advertisement

From our sponsors

12 unexpected facts you probably didn't know about Iceland

Iceland has long been known as one of the most beautiful places in the world, but over the past few years it has also come to be viewed as a rather unusual hotbed of football talent. Here are 12 other things that you might not know about Iceland.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman killed in Norway base jumping accident
  2. Norway’s first electric aircraft to take off on Monday
  3. Norwegian MP Listhaug in new media controversy after 'propaganda' over retirement home
  4. Mass killer Breivik appeal ruling due at European rights court
  5. UN General Secretary praises Norway for peacemaking role
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement