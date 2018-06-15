'Think like a vagabond': Tales from the world's northernmost pilgrimage

At 580 kilometres long, St Olavsleden is no easy feat, but the route offers a chance to connect with antiquity and find peace off the beaten track. Passing through forests, lakes and mountains and taking in countless historic sights, travelers experience Swedish and Norwegian beauty along the route.
So what's the story behind the world's northernmost pilgrimage?
The trail takes its name from Olav Haraldsson, a king and saint born over a millennium ago in 995 CE. He hailed from Ringerike, not far from present day Oslo, the son of a Viking king with a strong claim to the Norwegian throne.
Olav's first Viking voyage was at age 12, and he soon became a chief, living at sea. As he voyaged, he converted to Christianity and when he was declared king - the first to rule over all of Norway - he introduced the theology, which became fully adopted seven years later.
St Olav detail from Trondheim Cathedral. Photo: Brandon Wilson
Olav faced fierce resistance and was forced to flee eastward in 1028, but two years later, the legend goes that he was told in a dream to take back his country. He began his journey at Selånger on Sweden's eastern coast, traveling on to Stiklestad in western Norway. There, he was killed in one of the most famous battles in Norwegian history, and his body was transported on to Trondheim to be buried.
This route has become the present-day St Olavsleden.
Ljungan River, Ljungan, and church in Stöde. Photo: Svante Harström, St Olavsleden photo bank
Today, the journey continues to be a source of enlightenment for the pilgrims who undertake it, with many spreading the word of St Olavsleden to share the passion and ideas they find along the trail.
The Local spoke to some of those who have taken on the challenge, to find out what they gained from the experience and what others should know or expect before embarking on the trip.
Sweden/Norway border. Photo: Brandon Wilson
"Don't worry. Think like a vagabond."
Putte Eby, a Swedish Project Manager who helped reopen St Olavsleden in 2013, says visitors have varied reasons for embarking on the trail.
"Some come for a change in their life, because they have a sickness, like cancer, or just to find time to think," he tells The Local. While they start on the walk for many reasons, he says people often form bonds with others taking the same path.
Eby also emphasizes the safety of the path and wide availability of accommodation, with over 130 places of refuge along the way, making it a good choice even for inexperienced hikers. "The worst thing that could happen is you have to sleep somewhere odd one night, but that's the kind of story you could tell your friends one time," he says.
For newcomers to the trail, he advises preparing for the trip by checking maps and guidebooks.
But ultimately, Eby says the key to the experience was: "Don't worry. Think like a vagabond."
A Hostel near Norway. Photo: Håkan Wike, St Olavsleden photo bank
"The best of both worlds: The exotic and the familiar!"
"Come to the Olavsleden ready to appreciate the differences," says Roland Nock, who walked the trail in May 2016.
Nock had completed several other pilgrimages previously, including the Spanish Caminos, but was attracted to the Scandinavian walk because he liked the idea of traveling coast to coast, from the Baltic Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.
What surprised him about St Olavsleden was how much English was spoken in both countries.
"It made the journey much easier practically and also gave a great sense of comfort and security. The best of both worlds: The exotic and familiar!" he explains.
He encountered only three other pilgrims in 17 days on the trail, and adds: "The impression that comes first to the mind as I remember the walk is solitude".
Wooden church in Hålland close to Åre. Photo: unknown, St. Olavsleden photo bank
"When I found Olav's Way here in Sweden, for me it was interesting...in the most agnostic countries in the world, why?" He recalls.
It's an intriguing question, but González believes he may have found the answer.
"It's more a personal journey. You not only walk the landscape, you walk inside of you," he says. As for his tips for other would-be pilgrims, the Spaniard advises: "Be open. Of course, you will have fear, but that's part of the journey."