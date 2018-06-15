Norway wants to be stricter on immigrants who don’t learn Norwegian

Minister of Finance Siv Jensen and Minister for Integration Jan Tore Sanner. File photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Norway’s government wants to tighten rules on social welfare payments to foreign citizens, the country’s finance minister has said.

Minister of Finance Siv Jensen said that newcomers to the Norway must show “willingness” to learn the country’s language.

“This is a demand to immigrants that they must learn Norwegian and they should show genuine willingness to do it. It won’t do to just give up and live on state welfare support,” Jensen told newspaper VG.

Jensen, who is also leader of the anti-immigration Progress Party, wants to scrap a current rule ensuring immigrants to Norway receive 600 hours of classes on Norway’s language and culture.

The classes will continue, but the government wants to introduce assessment of whether participants have reached a satisfactory level of Norwegian proficiency.

“If you leave the introductory course and into the home and not out to work because your Norwegian is not good enough – that’s when we want to make demands,” Minister for Integration Jan Tore Sanner said.

Sanner said the government had not yet decided how the language standard would be set and tested.

“We are working on that. You will have to take a test, so we can see how good you are at Norwegian. If you are good enough, you then have one of the most important tools in regard to getting a job,” Sanner told VG.

Jensen said she was particularly concerned that not enough female immigrants have learned Norwegian.

“Far too many minority women cannot speak Norwegian, which means they are unable to follow how their children are doing at school and elsewhere,” she said.

A government report from 2017 found that 67,000 people of immigrant background, over half the total number in the country, with many of those living close to the poverty line, VG writes.

READ ALSO: Syrian boy speaks Norwegian after 20 days