Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Moscow slams Norway plans to double US troop presence

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 June 2018
08:28 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Moscow slams Norway plans to double US troop presence
A Boeing 747 carring American soldiers lands at Værnes in January 2017. Photo: Ned Alley / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 June 2018
08:28 CEST+02:00
Moscow on Thursday criticised Norway's plans to ask Washington to double the number of US troops stationed in the Scandinavian country and deploy them nearer the border with Russia.

The plans "cause us serious concern," Russia's embassy in Norway wrote on its Facebook page.

Before joining NATO in 1949, Norway allayed Russian fears by pledging not to open its territory to foreign combat troops so long as it was not attacked or threatened with attack.

The stationing of US troops in Norway "contravenes the Norwegian decision from 1949... This makes Norway less predictable, can stoke tensions, incite an arms race and lead to a destabilisation of the situation in northern Europe," the embassy wrote.

But the Pentagon said Russia had no grounds for concern.

"Norwegian and Allied forces are training to defend Norway's territory, and pose no threat to Russia," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said, adding that the US presence complied with Norway's policy on the stationing of foreign troops.

The policy "does not preclude Allied exercises and training in Norway," he said in a statement.

Oslo's announcement came after nine nations along NATO's eastern flank last week called for the alliance to bolster its presence in their region.

Since last year, 330 US Marines have been deployed on rotation at Værnes in the centre of Norway, despite loud protests from Russia.

Oslo now wants to boost the troop numbers to 700 and station them further north at Setermoen, 420 kilometres from Russia.

The US deployment agreement would also be extended from the current six-month renewable periods to five years.

"The defence of Norway depends on the support of our NATO allies, as is the case in most other NATO countries," said Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen in a statement.

"For this support to work in times of crises and war, we are totally dependent on joint training and exercises in times of peace," he added.

Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia had Friday called for NATO to discuss an increased military presence in their region at next month's leaders' summit in Brussels.

The group said it was necessary to supplement NATO's current ground forces "with aerial and naval components."

NATO beefed up defences in central and eastern Europe in response to growing fears about Russia, following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Norway has insisted that it is respecting its 1949 commitment, noting that the troop presence is not permanent but rotational.

But Moscow rejected that argument.

"Even if the actual people are rotated, the stationing is continuous," it said.

Russia also expressed "concern" that the "plans were agreed in Oslo without any real bilateral political dialogue."

READ ALSO: Norway wants to double US troops and deploy them closer to Russia

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Norway wants to double US troops and deploy them closer to Russia
  2. Ten years after Norway introduced marriage equality, reports of hate crimes are increasing
  3. Meet Plastozilla, Oslo’s newest attraction
  4. 'Think like a vagabond': Tales from the world's northernmost pilgrimage
  5. Norway wants to be stricter on immigrants who don’t learn Norwegian
Advertisement

From our sponsors

12 unexpected facts you probably didn't know about Iceland

Iceland has long been known as one of the most beautiful places in the world, but over the past few years it has also come to be viewed as a rather unusual hotbed of football talent. Here are 12 other things that you might not know about Iceland.

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway wants to double US troops and deploy them closer to Russia
  2. Ten years after Norway introduced marriage equality, reports of hate crimes are increasing
  3. Meet Plastozilla, Oslo’s newest attraction
  4. 'Think like a vagabond': Tales from the world's northernmost pilgrimage
  5. Norway wants to be stricter on immigrants who don’t learn Norwegian
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement