Meet Plastozilla, Oslo’s newest attraction

Photo: VISITOSLO/Didrick Stenersen

A four-metre tall sculpture made entirely of recycled plastic litter has been causing a bit of a stir in Oslo in recent days.

The brainchild of Oslo-based artist Pippip Ferner, Plastozilla was produced by Kulturetaten, the Agency for Cultural Affairs at Oslo Municipality, as part of the Bilfritt byliv project.



Environmental issues have always been close to the heart of Ferner, who is an active member of the Guerrilla Plastic Movement - an organisation fighting for a plastic-free ocean by using visual, verbal and artistic means.

Plastozilla has risen from plastic litter to rule the square next to Jernbanetorget in Oslo. He's a friendly monster, so don't worry. Just remember to recycle 😅 #visitoslo #EuropeanGreenCapital #plasticwaste pic.twitter.com/Gg4IkygRi8 — VisitOSLO (@VisitOSLO) June 7, 2018

As monsters go, Plastozilla might not be as scary as her namesake Godzilla, but the sculpture has a serious message, and is doing its bit to help raise awareness of plastic pollution.

But as with the fight against plastic pollution, time is running out if you want to see Plastozilla in Oslo – it will be on display at Europarådets plass near the city's main train station until July 26th.

The Bilfritt byliv (literally 'car-free city life') project is not just about removing cars from the centre of Oslo and encouraging people to walk and cycle instead. The idea is to create more pleasant, greener spaces for Oslo residents to live and work in, and ‘reclaim’ public spaces (including streets) as places where people interact and socialise, as well as to find new arenas for arts and culture to blossom.

Oslo was earlier this year named Europe Green Capital 2019 as it strives to become a more environment-friendly city.

The award is given annually by the European Commission to cities considered to have consistently strong records in environmental standards, commitment to ongoing and ambitious goals for further environmental improvement and sustainable development, and the ability to act as a role model to inspire and promote best practice to other European cities.

Ferner collected the various bits and pieces she used for her sculpture over several months. Most of the stuff she picked herself, but she was also helped by her friends at Guerrilla Plastic.

Many strange components make up the sculpture, including a steering wheel, two shopping trolleys, two punctured inflatable boats, a plastic sledge (Plastozilla's jaw), two traffic cones, three tarpaulins, a vacuum cleaner's head, as well as an unknown number of brushes and toothbrushes, drainage pipes, brooms, plastic bottles, boots, shoes and sandals, rubber gloves, snuff boxes, car mats, jerry cans... the list goes on.

