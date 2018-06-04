Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway airline delayed after technical fault grounds flights

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
4 June 2018
16:03 CEST+02:00
flight cancellations

Share this article

Norway airline delayed after technical fault grounds flights
File photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
4 June 2018
16:03 CEST+02:00
Passengers with Norwegian airline Widerøe experienced delays on a number of departures on Monday morning after technical issues grounded aircraft.

The domestic airline serves up to 40 destinations across the Scandinavian country.

“We have had cancellations in parts of Finnmark, Nordland and Troms [counties, ed.] because aircraft were not where they were supposed to be. Passengers are being taken care of and rebooked onto later flights,” the company’s head of communications Catharina Solli told VG.

The company had on Sunday confirmed a technical issue with eight of its aircraft due to errors with a software update, the newspaper reported.

“This has been an unusual situation for us and it is very regrettable. Eight aircraft is a lot. We are now working to accommodate the passengers who were affected,” Solli continued.

The aircraft in question were in the air again by Monday morning, but Sunday’s delays had caused an “unfortunate domino effect” spilling over into the new week, the communications director said.

She added that the technical fault did not affect all of the company’s aircraft.

“We encourage passengers to arrive for departures at normal times unless they have heard anything from us,” she said.

The cause of the technical problem is currently unknown.

READ ALSO: Aircraft lands without wheels at Norway airport

flight cancellations
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian mining firm says executive is missing in Rio
  2. Norway airline delayed after technical fault grounds flights
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian mining firm says executive is missing in Rio
  2. Norway airline delayed after technical fault grounds flights
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement