Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Red version of 'butt plug' Santa statue unveiled in Oslo

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
1 June 2018
16:26 CEST+02:00
oslobuttplug

Share this article

Red version of 'butt plug' Santa statue unveiled in Oslo
The 'buttplug' Santa sculpture at Ekebergparken in Oslo. Photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
1 June 2018
16:26 CEST+02:00
A six-metre tall statue by artist Paul McCarthy, officially named ‘Santa’ but also known as the ‘Butt Plug Gnome’, has been unveiled in Oslo.

The statue is a red version of the original in bronze by McCarthy, a 72-year-old contemporary artist from Los Angeles.

The original ‘Santa Claus’, created by provocative artist McCarthy in 2001 for the city of Rotterdam, was intended to be placed next to the Dutch city’s concert hall, but was eventually given a different location after it was seen by many citizens as having sexual connotations. It is often referred to locally as the ‘Butt Plug Gnome’.

Now, a 6.09 metre version of the statue is in place at Ekebergparken in the Norwegian capital.

“Santa Claus is one of the biggest symbols of consumer culture. When I placed a buttplug in his hand it could have been a Christmas tree – not just a Brancusi. It thereby suddenly exists on three levels,” McCarthy told broadcaster NRK prior to the unveiling of the Oslo statue, referring to Romanian modernist sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

In 2014, McCarthy was slapped in the face and called ‘un-French' by a passerby in Paris after unveiling a work with a similar theme: a large tree with a striking resemblance to a sex toy.

The Paris installation was vandalised and removed shortly afterwards.

The artist said he was unconcerned about any potential backlash over the sculpture in Oslo.

“Some people are interested and like the idea, others don’t. I’m not so interested in the controversies as such. If the sculpture is wanted, keep it there. If not, move it. I find it hard to see why you should fight for it,” he said according to NRK’s report.

READ ALSO: Provocative Bergen street art gone after vandalism

oslobuttplug
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. Norwegian changes direction over dog ban on flights
  3. Norwegian outsider Hareide leads Danes to World Cup
  4. Usain Bolt trains with Norwegian football team
  5. Global electric car sales up in 2017, Norway has highest market share: IEA
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. Norwegian changes direction over dog ban on flights
  3. Norwegian outsider Hareide leads Danes to World Cup
  4. Usain Bolt trains with Norwegian football team
  5. Global electric car sales up in 2017, Norway has highest market share: IEA
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement