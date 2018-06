Norway’s May was 'warmest for 100 years'

Photo: Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix

The average temperature last month was 4.2 degrees Celsius higher than the normal level for May, the warmest for the month in a century, according to Norway’s Meteorological Institute.

A new highest individual temperature record was also set on Wednesday when 32.7°C was recorded at Etne in Hordaland county.

Høye temperaturer mange steder i Sør-Norge i dag. Høyest var Etne i Hordaland med 32,7 grader. Det er ny norgesrekord for mai! — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) May 30, 2018

“I have never before seen a month with such big temperature jumps,” climate researcher Jostein Mamen is quoted as saying in a Twitter post by the meteorological agency.

Årets mai er den varmeste som er registrert på 100 år. – Jeg har aldri sett en måned med et så stort sprang i temperaturavvik noen gang, sier klimaforsker Jostein Mamen. Månedstemperaturen for hele #Norge lå 4,2 grader over normalen. pic.twitter.com/7ILju8LvGn — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) June 1, 2018

New record temperatures were set at 73 different recording stations across the country, news agency NTB reports.

Temperatures have been recorded since 1900.

At the Norwegian Meteorological Institute offices in Blindern near Oslo, the average recorded temperature for the month was 16.1 degrees, the highest ever measured by a Norwegian station in May.

Friday, the first day of June, has continued the bathing-friendly weather into the new month – water temperatures are reported at over 20 degrees from the Swedish border to the western county of Rogaland.

