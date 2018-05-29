Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 May 2018
16:45 CEST+02:00
boeing 737emergency landing

Share this article

Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam
A file photo of a SAS Boeing 737. Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 May 2018
16:45 CEST+02:00
A Scandinavian Airlines plane diverted to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as a precaution on Tuesday after pilots detected smoke in the cockpit, airport and airline officials said.

"The flight from Oslo to Brussels diverted after pilots detected smoke in the cockpit and the plane made a precautionary landing at Schiphol shortly after 10am," airport spokesman Paul Weber said.

The diversion was reported by a number of flight tracking sites.

SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen added that the Boeing 737 landed after smoke appeared "for a short period".

By the time the plane landed, the smoke had already disappeared and technicians were investigating the cause, Johansen said.

Passengers were left waiting in Amsterdam while checks were being done, Johansen said, adding that he hoped the flight would take off soon.

READ ALSO: Aircraft lands without wheels at Norway airport

boeing 737emergency landing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. Norway’s emergency services battle with forest fires
  3. Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales
  4. Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam
  5. Norwegian outsider Hareide leads Danes to World Cup
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement