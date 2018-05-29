Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam

"The flight from Oslo to Brussels diverted after pilots detected smoke in the cockpit and the plane made a precautionary landing at Schiphol shortly after 10am," airport spokesman Paul Weber said.
The diversion was reported by a number of flight tracking sites.
UPDATE SAS #SK4743 from Oslo to Brussels is diverting to Amsterdam #radarbox https://t.co/NITfRQwJw5 pic.twitter.com/fH3QmGr7pw— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) May 29, 2018
SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen added that the Boeing 737 landed after smoke appeared "for a short period".
By the time the plane landed, the smoke had already disappeared and technicians were investigating the cause, Johansen said.
Passengers were left waiting in Amsterdam while checks were being done, Johansen said, adding that he hoped the flight would take off soon.