Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam

A file photo of a SAS Boeing 737. Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix

A Scandinavian Airlines plane diverted to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as a precaution on Tuesday after pilots detected smoke in the cockpit, airport and airline officials said.

"The flight from Oslo to Brussels diverted after pilots detected smoke in the cockpit and the plane made a precautionary landing at Schiphol shortly after 10am," airport spokesman Paul Weber said.

The diversion was reported by a number of flight tracking sites.

SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen added that the Boeing 737 landed after smoke appeared "for a short period".

By the time the plane landed, the smoke had already disappeared and technicians were investigating the cause, Johansen said.

Passengers were left waiting in Amsterdam while checks were being done, Johansen said, adding that he hoped the flight would take off soon.

