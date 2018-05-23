New politician street art appears at site of Norway’s 'minister crucifixion' painting

The street art depiction of Trine Skei Grande was damaged on Wednesday. Photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix

A new street painting of a Norwegian politician has appeared on a building in Bergen where a controversial image of former justice minister Sylvi Listhaug on a cross was last month painted and swiftly removed.

This time, Trine Skei Grande, leader of the Liberal party, a junior party in Norway’s tripartite coalition government, is the subject of the street art.

The painting of Grande, who is the Minister of Culture, appeared during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Norwegian media including VG and NRK report.

In the image, the minister is portrayed with a smile on her face and making a heart shape with her hands, and has underwear around her ankles.

That echoes – arguably in a milder manner – the controversial theme of the previous depiction of Listhaug at the same spot on the corner of streets Hans Holmboe gate and Fosswinkelsgate in Bergen at the beginning of April.

The previous painting depicted the former immigration and later justice minister naked on a cross, wearing a crown of thorns, and with microphones and flowers spread around her knees. Anonymous artist AFK claimed the work.

READ ALSO: Provocative Bergen street art gone after vandalism

A different artist appears to be responsible for the new painting, however, given that it was posted on social media via an Instagram account with the name trobbel_artworks. It is the only post currently on the account, which has over 400 followers at the time of writing.

Nobody has so far claimed responsibility for the new street art. The image was also partially damaged on Wednesday, with strips of paper pulled away from the work so the face could not be seen, NRK reports.

Grande has declined to comment on the street art, according to VG’s report.

“The minister has no comment on this,” a spokesperson at the Ministry of Culture told the newspaper.