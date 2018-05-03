Donald Trump nominated to Norwegian Nobel Committee for peace prize

US president Donald Trump during a joint press conference with Norwegian PM Erna Solberg at the White House in October 2017. Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix

Eighteen Republican lawmakers from the United States have sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in which they recommend President Donald Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the ongoing peace process on the Korean peninsula.

The signatures come from all 18 United States House of Representatives Republicans, led by Indiana’s Luke Messer. The letter containing them was published on Wednesday, addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen.

In the letter, the lawmakers claim Trump should “receive the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work to end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula and bring peace to the region”.

“Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region. His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” the letter continues.

“We can think of no one more deserving of the committee’s recognition in 2019 than President Trump for his tireless work to bring peace to our world,” the signatories conclude.

President Trump plays golf just under once every five days on average, according to a count by the Washington Post from March this year.

During the latter part of 2017, Pyongyang exchanged warlike threats with Trump, who famously used the nickname “Rocket Man” in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in tweets as well as in an address to the United Nations general assembly in September, where he also threatened to “totally destroy” the communist state.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has also said Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, media including the South China Morning Post reported earlier this week.

Moon cited Trump’s efforts to end the stand-off with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,” the South Korean president told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to the South China Morning Post report.

Moon and Kim pledged at a historic summit last week to end hostilities between their countries and work toward the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula.

Nominations for a Nobel prize can only be made by people who belong to a small number of categories, including members of a national legislation body, university professors and former winners of the prize.

The award is announced annually in December. 330 people have been nominated for the 2018 prize.

The Nobel Committee does not publish the list of nominations for the peace prize. According to committee rules, the listed of nominees, as well as the identity of those who nominated, them, must be kept secret for 50 years following the awarding of the prize, NRK writes.

But backers occasionally reveal their choice of nomination for the award, as is the case with Trump’s 2019 recommendation.