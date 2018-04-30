Snow forecast in Oslo for May 1st

Snow melting in Oslo in March. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix

People attending Labour Day events in Oslo on May 1st are advised to wrap up warm.

Cold and wet weather is forecast for May 1st in southern Norway, while the north of the country will see more sunshine.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute (NMI) confirmed in a Twitter post that snow could be expected to fall in the capital on Labour Day after a sunny second half of April.

#NordNorge trekker vinnerloddet for det fineste 1. mai-været! ☀ Der blir det sol, mens det blir snø, sludd og regn i #SørNorge ☔ pic.twitter.com/vGe1zFLpb1 — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) April 30, 2018

“There is not good news for May 1st here in the south. In the early part of the day in Oslo it will hover around 0 degrees, before climbing to around 4-5 degrees during the course of the day,” NMI duty meteorologist Magny Svanevik told news agency NTB.

Traditional events in Oslo on May 1st, which is International Workers’ Day, include speeches by Labour Party figures.

Last year, opposition leader Jonas Gahr Støre spoke to crowds under a sunny spring sky.

But such pleasant conditions will not be repeated in 2018.

“Tuesday will be the coldest day this week, before [the temperature] increases a little again towards the weekend, but with a lot of grey and rain there will not be very fine weather in the east this week,” Svanevik said.

Western Norway will see slightly milder temperatures, with precipitation taking the form of rain, according to NMI.

Northern counties Nordland and Finnmark will see plenty of sunshine on May 1st, according to the forecast.

“North Norway will be the big winner on May 1st this year. With high pressure and fine weather, it will feel quite warm in the sun,” Svanevik told NTB.

After a little snow on Labour Day morning, sun is set to take over in the north and stay around for the remainder of the week, the meteorologist said.

READ MORE: Weather news from Norway