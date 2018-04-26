Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway's King 'out of hospital soon': Crown Prince

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 April 2018
18:56 CEST+02:00
kingharaldhaakon

Share this article

Norway's King 'out of hospital soon': Crown Prince
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit meet a local in the historic Old Town of Tallinn. Photo: Lise Åserud/Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 April 2018
18:56 CEST+02:00
Norway’s King Harald V has been hospitalised for the second time in six months, leaving Crown Prince Haakon to temporarily take over as Norway’s ruler.
But the Crown Prince said on Thursday that he expected his stint as regent to be short-lived, with the King soon back on his feet. 
 
“I think he’s going to be on the mend extremely quickly,” Haakon told Norways NTB newswires from Estonia, where he is currently on an official visit with Crown Princess Mette-Marit. 
 
“The king is extremely good at thinking that he is healthy,” he added. “Right now, I think his foot needs some rest, and then it will get better. Then he will be back,” he said. 
 
The Royal Court announced on Wednesday that the King was temporarily stepping down from his duties due to a worsening of a problem with one of his feet, which meant he could no longer walk. 
 
The King, 80, was admitted to hospital in November to treat an infection, but was released after just three days. He underwent surgery for bladder cancer 14 years ago and had another operation in 2005 on a cardiac valve.
 
Despite his age, the King is still highly active and on the calendar of the Royal Court’s website, he is expected to engage in seven official meetings next week, including one with Sir Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman of the Nato military committee. 
 
 
kingharaldhaakon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway party to seek ban on Islamic call to prayer
  2. Son of Norway's Crown Princess gets job at London style mag
  3. UN plastic activist shocked at Norway's 'horror island'
  4. Norwegian 'private city' claims 100 future residents
  5. Norway's King 'out of hospital soon': Crown Prince
Advertisement

Noticeboard

18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement