Son of Norway's Crown Princess gets job at London style mag

Marius Borg Høiby and his mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2016. Photo: Scanpix

The 21-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has got a job as style editor at London’s Tempus Magazine after fleeing Norway to escape media scrutiny.

Marius Borg Høiby’s new post was spotted by the country’s celebrity-obsessed Se og Hør magazine, which noted that he had already penned an article on the Tesla Roadster electric sports car.

Mette-Marit told Norway’s NRK broadcaster that the job was exactly what her son had been looking for since graduating from university in the California.

“The main thing is that Marius got a creative job and he is a very creative soul,” she said. “He is very good at taking pictures and shooting film, and has wanted to work creatively for a long time.”

But Mette-Marit is unlikely to welcome her son’s continuing coverage in the magazine less than three weeks after the Royal Court criticised it for running a cover article on her son.

“Marius Borg Høiby has on several occasions stated that he does not want media attention around his private life, something he is grateful that the Norwegian press has largely respected,” the crown couple said in a press release on April 8.

Ulf Andre Andersen, the magazine’s editor said that by taking a position as an editor, Marius had taken an official role, meaning he could no longer object to media scrutiny.

“It shows that Marius is completely a public person and that he himself is seeking to engage in public life,” he said.

But Mette-Marit did not accept Andersen’s conclusion.

“I do not think it says anything either for or against his right to privacy,” she said. “I think it's important to keep the two things completely separate. He, just like everyone else, must decide to what extent he wishes to be in the public light.”