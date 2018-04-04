Kebnekaise avalanche kills Norwegian man

People walking on Kebnekaise. Photo: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix/TT

A man who was caught in an avalanche north of Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise has died.

The avalanche occurred at 14:00 on Tuesday, moving from the Sielmatjåkka peak towards the Nallostugan mountain lodge, which lies just east of the popular Kungsleden hiking trail in northern Sweden.

A large mountain rescue operation took place once the alarm was raised, with Norway sending an air ambulance and avalanche dogs to help. A Norwegian man in his 60s was the only person hurt.

"He got stuck under the snow and his companions pulled him up and started life-saving measures," David Levy from Norrbotten police told news agency TT.

"It's a good bit out, so it takes a while before all resources are at the scene."

The man was taken to hospital but was later declared dead.

According to the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency's avalanche forecast, there is a significant risk of avalanche in the Kebnekaise range at present – three on a five-degree scale.

