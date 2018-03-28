Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

20,000 chickens killed in fire at Norwegian poultry farm

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 March 2018
12:46 CEST+02:00
firepoultry farmanimal welfare

Share this article

20,000 chickens killed in fire at Norwegian poultry farm
The fire at the poultry farm in Finnøy. Photo: Gudmund Rørheim / Øyposten Finnøy / NTB Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 March 2018
12:46 CEST+02:00
A building housing chickens has burned to the ground in Finnøy in Norway’s Rogaland county, with 20,000 animals reported to have perished.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, writes local media Rogalands Avis (RA).

Fire services in the area received reports of the fire at around 9am on Wednesday, according to the report.

The building was quickly engulfed by the fire and burned to the ground, said operation leader Victor Jensen of the Southwest Police District. None of the chickens in the building were saved, news agency NTB reports.

“The were around 20,000 chickens in the building when it burned down. They would not have had a chance, since according to our information the building has totally burned down. Only the foundations remain,” Jensen said to RA.

It is not possible at this stage to state the cause of the fire, the officer added. The area will be sealed once emergency services have left in order for forensic investigation to be carried out.

“We expect that to happen over the next few days,” he said.

“We… do not know the material the building was made from, but it seemed as though it burned quickly. It did not take long before we were informed that the building had burned down,” he added.

The building is reported to cover an area between 400 and 500 square metres.

No persons were injured as a result of the blaze, neither were evacuations necessary, Jensen told NRK.

firepoultry farmanimal welfare
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Four reasons to try spring skiing in Sweden

Winter may be over, but the ski slopes are just warming up! It’s time to embrace that perfect time of year that Swedes call 'Vårvinter' (Spring-Winter).

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tourists in Norway evacuated after suspected norovirus outbreak
  2. Norwegian municipalities 'pressured' by corruption: report
  3. Norway expels one Russian diplomat over UK nerve gas attack
  4. Norway need not fear consequences following expulsion of Russian diplomat: MP
  5. Norway could reduce cost of snowmobile travel
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement