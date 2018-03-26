Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norwegian municipalities 'pressured' by corruption: report

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 March 2018
16:59 CEST+02:00
corruption

Share this article

Norwegian municipalities 'pressured' by corruption: report
File photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 March 2018
16:59 CEST+02:00
Four out of ten municipalities in Norway say they have experienced being pressured to agree to corrupt and unethical deals, according to a survey.

In the study, which was carried out by municipal interest organisation KS, three out of ten managers of municipally-owned companies said they had also experienced similar forms of pressure, reports NRK.

“These numbers are very high. We know that some municipal sectors are more at risk than others, including building, planning and maintenance,” Norwegian School of Economics professor and corruption researcher Tina Søreide told NRK.

“This is clearly a problem for many municipalities,” Søreide added.

1,244 department leaders in municipalities and 258 managers in municipally-owned companies responded to a survey on which the report is based.

25 percent of managers in those companies said that they are aware of misuse of the company’s resources by somebody within the organisation. 24 percent say they knew about rule breaches and 14 percent knew of gifts being received.

Amongst municipal department leaders, 25 percent said they had been pressured into favouring certain suppliers. 17 percent said they had witnessed pressure to break rules and 14 percent knew of cases of pressure to misuse public funding.

“We know that there are major interests in the private sector who can earn a lot of money from certain outcomes in municipal decision-making processes, but there may also be individuals who desire certain outcomes in construction cases,” Søreide told NRK.

READ ASLO: Norway remains one of world's least corrupt countries

corruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Four reasons to try spring skiing in Sweden

Winter may be over, but the ski slopes are just warming up! It’s time to embrace that perfect time of year that Swedes call 'Vårvinter' (Spring-Winter).

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tourists in Norway evacuated after suspected norovirus outbreak
  2. Norwegian municipalities 'pressured' by corruption: report
  3. Norway expels one Russian diplomat over UK nerve gas attack
  4. Norway need not fear consequences following expulsion of Russian diplomat: MP
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement