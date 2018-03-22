Norway’s ski slopes set for record season

File photo: Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix

Sales of Norwegian ski lift passes have soared during a snowy winter.

Figures from industry interest organisation Alpinanleggenes Landsforening (AAL) show an increase in 15 percent in sales across the country for the season.

An early start to the current skiing season and snowy winter across most of the country are cited as the primary reasons for the upturn.

“This winter has fortunately been a very good one in terms of snow, and it is clear that both improves working conditions for our members and attracts people to ski resorts all over the country,” AAL general secretary Camilla Sylling Clausen told NRK.

Local tourism representatives have also expressed their delight at the extra business provided by the long winter, with the ski season expected to last into the Easter holiday.

“It has been a fantastic winter here. We have had large amounts of snow, giving great conditions. There has been almost five metres of snow in all, with one and a half to two metres lying on the slopes. That has brought a lot of people to the mountains,” Destination Hemsedal director Richard Taraldsen told NRK.

“I think conditions will be optimal for a while yet,” Taraldsen added.

Odd Stensrud, manager of the Alpinco ski tourism company in Hafjell and Kvitfjell, also said that the boost to the industry had been felt this winter.

“In general, this winter has led to an increase in skiing. That it is now a record year for the industry, that is surely in part a consequence of the good winter for snow,” Stensrud told NRK.

Visitors from outside of Scandinavia have also contributed to the impressive figures, according to AAL, with more and more ski tourists from the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands choosing Norway as their winter destination.

READ ALSO: Inebriated Norwegian skier stopped by police due to poor technique