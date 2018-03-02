Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Siberian cold makes way for Norwegian cold

2 March 2018
Ice is cleared from roads in Oslo. Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
2 March 2018
Extreme cold conditions in southern Norway related to a weather system from Siberia are set to come to an end on Friday - but things will feel chilly for a while yet.

During Thursday night, extreme temperatures continued to grip parts of southern Norway, with Folldal in Hedmark recording a low of 37.1 degrees under freezing, reports newspaper VG.

But southern and eastern parts of the country will now see milder temperatures, with a cloud system reducing the impact of the cold.

"The reason we will have milder cold weather from now on is that the very cold air masses that have come from the east will now be replaced by milder air from the south," meteorologist Eldbjørg Moxnes from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute told VG.

According to forecasts for this weekend, Folldal is set for a relatively balmy weekend at -12°C during the day, falling to -20°C -- an increase of around 20 degrees.

Oslo is forecast to see daytime peak temperature of between -5 and -3°C. Similar temperatures are forecast for Trondheim, while Bergen is predicted to see around two degrees above zero during the day and two degrees below zero at night.

"We will still have a wintry situation in the whole country next week, but a more moderate cold, not severe cold. There will also be a fair amount of cloud, but no dramatic wind or snow. We will meanwhile see some snow in in the east, west and south, but not in large amounts," Moxnes said.

