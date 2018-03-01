Norway handball star returns after intimate photo row

Nora Mørk. Photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix

Norway handball star Nora Mørk has agreed to return to the national team after a scandal in which intimate photos of her were circulated by the men's squad.

The 26-year-old from Oslo, who was top scorer at last year's world championship, had her mobile phone stolen before nude photos of her then went public.

Mørk's phone was hacked using an app before the images were spread. A man in his twenties has confessed to the crime, TV2 reported in November last year.

The handball player has also reported individuals for circulating the images, TV2 reports.

"I was completely crushed. [Handball] is my home, and I thought these were people who would look after me. I was really disappointed and said," Mørk said to newspaper VG of the incident.

The free-scoring full back felt the Norwegian handball federation had failed to move swiftly, and claimed players in the men's team had the photos for two months before any action was taken.

"We have agreed to put new measures in place to deal with this kind of situation and Nora thinks the measures are sufficient," Norway handball president Kare Geir Lio said after two days of talks with the star.

"Nora says she wants to continue to play for the national team and we are absolutely delighted."

Runners-up to Germany in the 2017 world championships, Mørk scored a tournament top tally of 66 goals and has scored 560 times for Norway. She was also a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

READ ALSO: #MeToo: Over 100 known complaints at Norwegian colleges and universities