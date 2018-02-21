Norway police re-open investigation over woman who disappeared in 2004

Trine Frantzen. Composite: Politiet / Berit Roald / NTB scanpix

Police in Hordaland county are set to conduct new investigations into the disappearance of a 32-year-old woman in 2004 after receiving a new tip-off.

Trine Frantzen has not been seen since disappearing from her home in the town of Os near Bergen in May 2004.

Police are now set to open new investigations, reports newspaper Dagbladet.

"The content of the tip-offs we receive varies, but we have been given information which gives us cause to look closer at a number of things and investigate. We have also carried out new interviews in connection with the case," press spokesperson Ole Bjørn Mevatne told Dagbladet.

The spokesman declined to go into further detail regarding the nature of the new information.

Two people, one of whom was Frantzen's roommate, were held on suspicion of manslaughter in 2007, but that case was dropped the following year due to insufficient evidence, reports news agency NTB. The case was also reopened when new evidence emerged in 2012.

Police in Os were criticised at the time of Frantzen's disappearance for waiting three months to open an investigation into her possible killing. The 32-year-old was known to be connected to individuals involved with drug abuse in the town.

Mevatne told Dagbladet that he believed the 14-year-old case could be solved.

"Somebody knows something. We must get that information to be able to solve this case. Anyone who knows something, or thinks they know something, must contact us," he said.

READ ALSO: Norway makes international appeal to solve 46-year-old mystery