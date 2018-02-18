Norway deny Russians first Olympic gold in cross country

Norway's gold medallists Didrik Tønseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Høsflot Klæbo pose with their gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on Sunday.

Norway denied the Olympic Athletes from Russia their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with victory in the men's 4x10km cross-country ski relay on Sunday.