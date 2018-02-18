Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway deny Russians first Olympic gold in cross country

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
18 February 2018
15:12 CET+01:00
winter olympics

Share this article

Norway deny Russians first Olympic gold in cross country
Norway's gold medallists Didrik Tønseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Høsflot Klæbo pose with their gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on Sunday.
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
18 February 2018
15:12 CET+01:00
Norway denied the Olympic Athletes from Russia their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with victory in the men's 4x10km cross-country ski relay on Sunday.
Simen Hegstad Krueger seized the lead from the Russians in the third leg before Johannes Høsflot Klæbo finished in 21min 54.3sec to seal victory over the Russians by 9.4sec.
 
France took bronze, nearly 37 seconds adrift. The ninth gold medal for Norway -- five of them in cross country -- put them joint top of the medals table alongside Germany. Norway leads Germany in the overall medal race, 26 to 18. 
 
Russia topped the medals table when they hosted the last Winter Olympics in 2014  Sochi, at what was later revealed as the height of a systemic doping operation.
 
Halfway through the Pyeongchang Games, the 168 Russian athletes cleared to compete as neutrals have two silver medals and seven bronze between them.
winter olympics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the answer to your career rut in Norway?

No-one ever said getting an Executive MBA was easy. But those who have it under their belt all agree they’ve never looked back.

Meet Sweden’s most family-friendly ski resort

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway's Bjørgen equals Winter Olympics medals record
  2. Norway deny Russians first Olympic gold in cross country
  3. #MeToo continues in Norway with reports of council, Progress Party cases
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement