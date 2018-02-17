Norway's Bjørgen equals Winter Olympics medals record

Norway's Marit Bjørgen (R) celebrates with teammate Ingvild Flugstad Østberg after winning the women's 4x5km classic free style cross country relay on Saturday. PHOTO: ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

Marit Bjørgen equalled her compatriot Ole Einar Bjørndalen as the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history on Saturday.

The Norwegian's historic feat came as she anchored her nation to victory in the 4x5km cross country relay.

Bjørgen, 37, sealed her 13th Winter Olympics medal as Norway timed 51min 24.3sec to grab gold, 2.0secs ahead of Sweden with Olympic Athletes from Russia finishing third.

Her record Olympic medal collection now includes seven golds, four silvers and two bronze.

Not only did her 13th medal tie her with Bjørndalen for the most Winter Olympics medals ever, it also made her the most decorated cross-country skier of all time. She also holds the record for the most gold medals claimed by an Olympic cross-country skier.

As of Saturday, Norway was in command of the medal race in Pyeongchang with 21, comfortably ahead of second-place Germany's 15 medals.