#MeToo: Over 100 known complaints at Norwegian colleges and universities

15 February 2018
#MeToo: Over 100 known complaints at Norwegian colleges and universities
A file photo showing Oslo University. Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix
15 February 2018
Over 100 cases of sexual harassment in some way connected to the #MeToo movement are known to have been reported and registered at Norwegian colleges and universities.

An unknown number of additional unresolved complaints have also been made by students at the different types of educational institutions, writes media Khrono, which spoke to 21 universities and colleges (høyskoler in Norwegian) over the issue.

The information gathered relates to both old and new cases, but almost none of them have been made public or previously discussed, reports Khrono.

Universities in Tromsø, Bergen and Oslo as well as the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have the highest number of cases, while the Norwegian University of Life Sciences and Volda University College were the only institutions not to register any cases at all, according to the report.

National Union of Students in Norway leader Mats J. Beldo said there was an interesting difference in figures of harassment reports from before and after the emergence of the global #MeToo movement in autumn 2017, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the United States.

"Our investigation showed that 30,000 students have experienced unwanted sexual attention from a student or member of staff," said Beldo.

The University of Tromsø said in November last year that it knew of no incidents of sexual harassment at the university. But four formal reports have been received in recent days, three from students who said they were harassed by staff, with the fourth complaint made against two other students, reports Khrono.

22 cases were reported to the university's ombudsman last year, according to the media.

