Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Budget airline Norwegian says profits grounded by fuel, expansion costs

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 February 2018
13:52 CET+01:00
norwegian

Share this article

Budget airline Norwegian says profits grounded by fuel, expansion costs
Photo: Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 February 2018
13:52 CET+01:00
Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Thursday that rising fuel prices and the cost of replacing aircraft and opening up new routes pushed it into the red last year.

Norwegian, Europe's third largest low-cost carrier after Ryanair and Easyjet, said in a statement it flew into a loss of nearly 300 million kroner (nearly 31 million euros) in 2017 from net profit of 1.14 billion kroner the year before.

The numbers sent the airline's share price into a tailspin and it nosedived by more than nine percent on the Oslo stock exchange.

"Significant costs related to increased fuel prices, wet lease and passenger care affect the results," Norwegian said, adding that it had carried out "major investments in 2017 to prepare for future growth".

Nevertheless, faced with a lack of personnel, Norwegian had to cancel many flights last summer while having multiple delays.

At an underlying or operating level, the carrier booked a loss of two billion kroner in 2017, while revenues rose by 19 percent to nearly 31 billion kroner.

Even though the year-end is generally a weak one for airliners, Norwegian said its results came in well below expectations.

"We are not at all satisfied" with the figures, said CEO Bjørn Kjos.

"However, the year was also characterised by global expansion driven by new routes, high load factors and continued fleet renewal," he said.

This year, Norwegian wants to boost its offer by 40 percent. The group said it has been licenced to operate up to 152 domestic and international routes in Argentina.

The carrier is to add 24 Boeing 737-800 and 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets to its fleet.

Norwegian is also to receive five Airbus 320neos, which will immediately be leased to Hong Kong's low-cost airline HK Express.

READ ALSO: 

norwegian
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the answer to your career rut in Norway?

No-one ever said getting an Executive MBA was easy. But those who have it under their belt all agree they’ve never looked back.

Meet Sweden’s most family-friendly ski resort

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Norwegian registers record year with 33 million passengers

Norway taxi drivers hope for easing of 'university level' language requirement

Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage

'We’re back on schedule': Norwegian after pilot shortage cancellations

Norwegian loses billions in first quarter of 2017

SAS and Norwegian cannot promise they will use new multibillion airport

Storm Stella causes cancellation of Scandinavian flights to New York

For first time, Norwegian flies more passengers than rival SAS
Advertisement

More news

#MeToo: Over 100 known complaints at Norwegian colleges and universities

Oslo sets aside 53 million kroner to clear away snow

Norway wealth fund tells companies to fight corruption
Advertisement

Irish border after Brexit? How Sweden-Norway keep things smooth

Environmentalists criticise Norwegian salmon farmers over cormorant shooting

Swedish woman ordered to pay back half a million after working in Norway while on sick leave

Former Labour deputy leader can return to parliament after scandal
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Irish border after Brexit? How Sweden-Norway keep things smooth
  2. Romantic Norway: Top 5 experiences to surprise your Valentine
  3. Oslo sets aside 53 million kroner to clear away snow
  4. Norway wealth fund tells companies to fight corruption
  5. Norway's Svindal wins gold in Olympic men's downhill
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement