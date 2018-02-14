Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Romantic Norway: Top 5 experiences to surprise your Valentine

Marie Peyre
news.norway@thelocal.com
14 February 2018
10:05 CET+01:00
valentines dayromancehotelsrestaurantshikingnorthernlightsstavangertromsørøros

Romantic Norway: Top 5 experiences to surprise your Valentine
Photo: Tore Meek / NTB scanpix
Planning to pop the question this Valentine's Day? Or just looking for a romantic experience to share with someone special? Our travel editor Marie Peyre has some suggestions.

1. Hiking Preikestolen off-season

There are no shortages of stunning nature locations in Norway, but the most famous of them all has to be Preikestolen near Stavanger. The Pulpit Rock, a cliff dropping some 600m down in the Lysefjord below, has graced the cover of many travel magazines, and was featured in Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible movie. Top of many travellers' must see lists, the rock can get crowded at the height of summer. Great if you don't mind an audience for your proposal, less so if you wish for a more private moment. This time of year though, you are pretty much guaranteed to have the place to yourself. The hike is only to be attempted by experienced hikers, and you should always check the weather forecast beforehand, as snow, ice and wind can make the path unsuitable for hiking. The view from the top is breathtaking, but breaking a leg or getting lost in thick fog on the way up are much less romantic. Go with a guide - you'll be hiking in full safety and learn plenty on the way. Outdoor Life Norway organise winter hikes to Preikestolen

2. Marvelling at the northern lights

Like being outdoors but not too keen on the effort required to reach a remote locale? Just jump on a plane heading north and go aurora chasing with that special someone. Tromsø (also called the Paris of the North - that's romantic in itself, right?) is always a good bet for the northern lights, but any other destination above the Arctic Circle will do. As with all nature phenomena, there is no guarantee here, but if there are clear skies and a lot of solar activity (read sunspots and solar flares) your chances of seeing the lights will be good. Join an organised tour or rent a car and go it alone. If you are opting for the DIY option, remember to look for as little light pollution as possible - in practice this often means going out of the city. Watching the northern lights dancing in the sky is an awesome experience, particularly the very first time - so much so they might actually steal the show. A risk you'll just have to take.


Photo: Jan-Morten Bjørnbakk / NTB scanpix

3. Staying at a historic country hotel

If you are more an indoor kind of person, what about a lazy weekend spent cuddling up by the fireplace in a romantic country hotel somewhere? A gorgeous room, a comfy bed, soft sheets, maybe a bottle of bubbly on arrival - staying in a nice hotel is always a treat, and usually not bad for the love life either. There are plenty of great hotels dotted across the Norwegian countryside, so you'll be spoilt for choice. De historiske (the Norwegian branch of Historic Hotels of Europe) offer over 50 properties nationwide, all hand-picked for atmosphere and character. Check out their website and see what tickles your fancy. 

4. Sharing a candle-lit dinner

Sharing food can be a sensual experience. They also say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Two good reasons to indulge in a good meal on Valentine's Day. For added coziness, why not make it a candle-lit one, ideally in an atmospheric venue? There are plenty of restaurants that fit the bill. Among them try for example Hos Thea, Klosteret or (a tad more expensive) Statholdergaarden in Oslo; Potetkjelleren and Enhjørningen, both good bets in Bergen; and Emmas Drømmekjøkken (Emma's dream kitchen) in Tromsø. Remember to book a table to avoid disappointment.

5. Reindeer sledging in Røros

OK, really want to impress her (or him) this Valentine's Day? Take a trip to winter wonderland Røros. Pretty year round, this UNESCO world heritage site really comes into its own in winter, when the town's colourful small houses and distinctive church are covered in thick snow! Just walking around town is quite magical, but for a memorable experience book yourselves on a reindeer sledging trip - a ride to remember. Do wrap up warm though, even the hottest babes will struggle to keep warm in -10C temperatures (the average this time of year).

 

A post shared by Rørosrein (@rorosrein) on

READ ALSO: Here's what not to miss in Norway in 2018

