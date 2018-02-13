Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway wealth fund tells companies to fight corruption

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
13 February 2018
13:36 CET+01:00
sovereign wealth fund

Share this article

Norway wealth fund tells companies to fight corruption
Norway's sovereign wealth fund head Yngve Slyngstad. File photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
13 February 2018
13:36 CET+01:00
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, on Tuesday told the 9,000 firms that it owns stakes in to boost their anti-corruption measures, including by offering whistleblowers better protection against reprisals.

"We expect all companies we are invested in to have effective anti-corruption measures in place," fund chief Yngve Slyngstad said in a statement.

"Companies should have a whistleblowing mechanism that provides a separate and confidential escalation route when reporting through a line manager is not appropriate, or if the whistleblower wishes to remain anonymous," the fund said.

The Norwegian wealth fund, which has more than $1 trillion under management, regularly pushes companies in its portfolio to adopt more ethical practices, and often divests if they fail to do so.

Corruption costs the world around two percent of its wealth each year and hampers fair income distribution, the International Monetary Fund said in a 2016 report.

Kickbacks total between $1.5 and $2 trillion per year, the IMF said, the equivalent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Italy or India.

The Norwegian sovereign fund, tasked with managing the country's oil wealth, is currently worth 8.128 trillion kroner ($1.028 trillion).

It is managed by the Norwegian central bank and follows ethical guidelines that prevent it from investing in companies that are guilty of serious human rights violations, make nuclear or other "particularly inhumane" weapons, produce coal or make tobacco products.

READ ALSO: Norway wealth fund wants to invest in unlisted groups

sovereign wealth fund
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Meet Sweden’s most family-friendly ski resort

Family ski holidays are wonderful and chaotic in equal measure. Luckily, there’s a Swedish ski resort designed with every member of the family in mind.

Is this the answer to your career rut in Norway?

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Norway wealth fund bans 9 groups, including BAE Systems

Norway wealth fund wants to invest in unlisted groups
Advertisement

More news

Irish border after Brexit? How Sweden-Norway keep things smooth

Environmentalists criticise Norwegian salmon farmers over cormorant shooting

Swedish woman ordered to pay back half a million after working in Norway while on sick leave
Advertisement

Former Labour deputy leader can return to parliament after scandal

UK wants to copy Norway's bottle recycling system: report

Environmentalists appeal ruling over Norway's Arctic oil licences

Police search for gunman after shots fired at bar in Oslo
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman ordered to pay back half a million after working in Norway while on sick leave
  2. Irish border after Brexit? How Sweden-Norway keep things smooth
  3. Norwegian wins 'Moustache Games' for magnificent facial hair
  4. Environmentalists criticise Norwegian salmon farmers over cormorant shooting
  5. Norwegian man may have killed mother using axe: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement