Swedish woman ordered to pay back half a million after working in Norway while on sick leave

File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A woman from Umeå in Sweden received state sick pay for several years while working over the border in Norway.

The Swedish Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan) is now demanding the woman repay over half a million kronor - tens of thousands of euros - in social welfare payments, reports newspaper Västerbottens-Kuriren.

The woman, who is in her 60s, received the money in the form of sick leave payments over a period stretching from June 2013 to September 2017, according to the report.

Last year, the Swedish authority became aware that the woman had been working Norway since May 2013. Evidence gathered by the agency against the woman includes employers' documentation showing that she worked so much that her ability to work cannot be as impaired as she claimed, the newspaper writes.

She has until February 14th to pay back 614,539 kronor (62,000 euros) to the agency.

