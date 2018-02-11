Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norwegian wins 'Moustache Games' for magnificent facial hair

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
11 February 2018
08:53 CET+01:00
winter olympics

Share this article

Norwegian wins 'Moustache Games' for magnificent facial hair
Robert Johansson shows off his 'tache. Photo: Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
11 February 2018
08:53 CET+01:00
Robert Johansson soared through sub-zero winds to win ski-jumping bronze at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics but most of the talk afterwards focused on his magnificent ginger moustache.

The 27-year-old's eye-catching facial hair quivered as he flew into third place in the normal hill event, where spectators and even competitors shivered in temperatures that plumbed minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 Fahrenheit) but felt much colder with a fierce wind gusting off the mountain.

The blustery conditions caused numerous delays when the jumpers finally finished well beyond midnight on Saturday night.

Johansson, however, was warmed by the rabid attention on his handlebar moustache.

"I started it two years ago and it's been good for me," he told reporters, smiling, after grabbing the first Olympic medal of his career.

"I started getting compliments for it and just went with it."

Andreas Wellinger of Germany might have won gold to stun reigning double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch, but Twitter users were more obsessed with the curling foliage adorning Johansson's upper lip.

"Norway's Robert Johansson has won the Moustache Games," joked one.

Another chipped in: "Best thing in the Winter Olympics so far: Robert Johansson's moustache!"

READ ALSO:

winter olympics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the answer to your career rut in Norway?

No-one ever said getting an Executive MBA was easy. But those who have it under their belt all agree they’ve never looked back.

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Norway's Marit Bjørgen makes Winter Olympics history

Vonn turns to Norwegian ski stars for dating advice

Norway's Olympians shell-shocked as they're sent 15,000 eggs

Olympics: No Pyeongchang for former champion Northug

Norway's Winter Olympics superstar Bjørndalen not picked for Pyeongchang

Norway’s Telemark Winter Olympics hopefuls reveal bid plan

Norway wants to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Norway sceptical about new Olympic bid
Advertisement

More news

Price 'absurd' in sale of Norway striker to Premier League: Danish media

Handball: French women dethrone Norway to take world title

Norway to give men and women’s national football teams equal pay
Advertisement

Cycling: Sagan wins historic third straight world title in Norway

Norway suffer heaviest defeat for 45 years in World Cup qualifying

Norwegian skier Johaug to miss Olympics as CAS extends doping ban

Norway out of Euros without scoring after Danish defeat
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman ordered to pay back half a million after working in Norway while on sick leave
  2. Norway's Marit Bjørgen makes Winter Olympics history
  3. Vonn turns to Norwegian ski stars for dating advice
  4. Norwegian wins 'Moustache Games' for magnificent facial hair
  5. Environmentalists criticise Norwegian salmon farmers over cormorant shooting
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement