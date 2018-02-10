Vonn turns to Norwegian ski stars for dating advice

Lindsey Vonn. Photo: Tiziana Fabi / AFP

US ski star Lindsey Vonn, once divorced and a former girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has revealed an interesting source for dating advice: the two top Norwegian male racers.

Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud enjoy a longevity on the World Cup circuit with Vonn which means the trio have become good friends and also confidants.

"They're my life coaches," gushed Vonn in Pyeongchang, where the Winter Olympics opened on Friday.

"I ask them advice a lot. I train with them often in the summer in Chile. I ask them about guys and what I should do!"

Vonn, 33, has argued with the International Ski Federation (FIS) that she be allowed to compete against men, something the governing body has so far refused to agree to.

Svindal and Jansrud have given full backing to the American's dream.

"Those two have just always been friends, very respectful to me and of course my goal is to compete with the men," she said.

"They've supported me in everything I've done and everything that I hope to do. Hopefully they can find me a guy now. Just kidding. But maybe..." she joked.

Vonn also revealed that her great-great grandmother hailed from a village in southern Norway.

"I'm actually of Norwegian descent, from Laudal, I feel like I'm kind of a pseudo member of the Norwegian team," she said.

Vonn, who won downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Winter Olympics but missed Sochi 2014 through injury, dated former golf world number one Woods for more than two years before they broke up in 2015.

Vonn divorced her husband Thomas Vonn, also a skier, in 2011.