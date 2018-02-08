Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Recovering oil prices fuel Statoil profits

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
8 February 2018
09:31 CET+01:00
oilstatoil

Share this article

Recovering oil prices fuel Statoil profits
File photo showing Statoil headquarters in Oslo. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
8 February 2018
09:31 CET+01:00
Norwegian oil giant Statoil said Wednesday that rising oil prices and record output enabled it to return to the black last year, even exceeding its own targets.

The oil behemoth said in a statement that "higher prices and continued solid operational performance, with record high production" helped it swing back to net profit of $4.6 billion (3.7 billion euros) in 2017 from a loss of $2.9 billion a year earlier.

Full-year revenues grew by 33 percent to $61.2 billion.

"We have delivered above and beyond even quite ambitious targets," said president and CEO Eldar Sætre.

"In a recovering market, we delivered strong earnings and cash flow from all business segments. We had record high production both in the fourth quarter and for the full year, supported by continued solid operational performance. We expect long-term underlying earnings growth."

Statoil said it produced an average of 2.08 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017, an increase of five percent over the previous year.

After falling from $115 per barrel in 2014 to under $35 at the end of February 2016, oil prices have been on the rise recently after OPEC countries and other oil-producing nations agreed to throttle output to reduce a glut in the market.

By the end of 2017, oil prices were back at around $60 per barrel.

Statoil's return to profit comes after other oil majors -- such as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and BP -- also all reported significantly improved profits last year.

The Norwegian group also plans to ramp up investments to some $11 billion this year, after having scaled them back to $9.4 billion in 2017.

READ ALSO: Statoil invests up to $2.9 billion in Petrobras oil field

oilstatoil
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Environmentalists appeal ruling over Norway's Arctic oil licences

Environmentalists lose lawsuit over Norway's Arctic oil licenses

Statoil invests up to $2.9 billion in Petrobras oil field

Norway’s sovereign fund enters Asian property market

Firms show lukewarm interest in Norway's new Arctic oil blocks

Statoil, partners to spend 49 billion kroner on new Arctic oil field

Norway's oil fund wants to divest from oil

Environmentalists take Norway to court over Arctic drilling
Advertisement

More news

Norway wealth fund bans 9 groups, including BAE Systems

Norwegian house prices continue slight fall

Norwegian shop owner to double prices on Black Friday
Advertisement

Norway seeks 'Tesla tax' on electric cars

Uber puts brakes on services in Norway

Norway's wealth fund, a jumbo piggy bank to be used prudently

Total sells Norwegian assets to Kuwait
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Discoveries from 1,400-year-old Norwegian ice surprise scientists
  2. UK wants to copy Norway's bottle recycling system: report
  3. Former Labour deputy leader can return to parliament after scandal
  4. Frozen pizza delivers as sales figures in Norway topped again
  5. Recovering oil prices fuel Statoil profits
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement