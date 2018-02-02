IN PICTURES: William and Kate visit Norway

Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge in Oslo in February 2018. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge have spent the last two days on an official visit to Norway.

The royal couple were welcomed to Oslo on Thursday by Norwegian heir Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who met them on the icy tarmac at Gardermoen Airport.



Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix

At Oslo's Royal Palace, they met King Harald and Queen Sonja. Official photographs were taken in the Palace's Fugleværelset (The Bird Room).



Photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix

They also met crowds who were waiting on the Slotsplassen square outside the palace.



Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix

The royals went for a stroll around the sculpture park at the palace.



Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

The Duke and Duchess requested their visit include the public as much as possible, and met people from the mental health sector, leaders in business, academia and scientific research, civil society and the creative industries.

On Thursday afternoon they visited creative workspace MESH with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Prince Mette-Marit, where they met the founders of charity No Isolation, a startup that helps combat loneliness and social isolation for children and young adults with long-term illness.



Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix

King Harald and Queen Sonja held a galla ball at the Royal Palace in honour of the official visit of the the British royals.



King Harald with the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix



William and Kate pictured with (L-R) Princess Märtha Louise, King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Astrid, Mrs. Ferner. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

Prince William impressed guests at the Royal Palace by greeting them in Norwegian: "Your majesties, your royal highnesses, distinguished guests. Vi er veldig glade for å være i Norge, [we are very happy to be in Norway]," the Prince said.



Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix

On Friday, William and Kate visited Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television series 'Skam', which highlighted challenges faced by young people including gender identity issues, bullying, relationships, sexual assault, and eating disorders.

At the school, William and Kate met actors and producers from the series, with whom they spoke about the effect Skam had on bringing issues out into the open and the role played by social media.

"It's going to be cool. It's always cool to meet fans," actor Carl Martin Eggesbø, who played Eskild in the popular series, joked as he spoke to NRK prior to meeting William and Kate.



The Duchess of Cambridge meets Skam actors Iman Meskini (L) and Ina Svenningdal. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

They also took the time to meet onlookers outside the school.



Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

The royal couple are also scheduled to visit Oslo's landmark Holmenkollen ski jump on Friday before travelling back to London.

