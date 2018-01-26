Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Funeral held for Norwegian woman found after weeks-long police search

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
26 January 2018
14:25 CET+01:00
missing woman

Funeral held for Norwegian woman found after weeks-long police search
The funeral of Janne Jemtland at the Vedre Church in Brumunddal. Photo: Tore Meek / NTB scanpix
The funeral of Janne Jemtland, whose body was discovered by police earlier this month after she disappeared on December 29th, was held in the town of Brumunddal on Friday.

The body of the 36-year-old mother of two was found on January 13th after a two-week search.

Family and friends attended the service at the Veldre Church in the town, reports broadcaster NRK.

"Everyone here today is in a situation nobody wants to be in. It is tough, difficult and incredibly sad," priest Katrin Wiegmann told the congregation during the service, reports local newspaper Ringsaker Blad.

NRK reports that Jemtland's brother Terje Opheim has set up a memorial fund to support her children during their formative years.

Media presence was permitted during the funeral, provided the feelings of children and relatives were kept in consideration, the broadcaster writes.

Jemtland went missing after returning home from a party which she attended with her husband in Brumunddal on December 29th. She was reported missing by her husband the following day.

He was arrested on suspicion of her murder on January 12th, and the body of the 36-year-old was found at the Glomma river in Hedmark County on January 13th.

Jemtland's husband has admitted being involved with her disappearance and informed police where her body was located, but denies killing her, reports NRK.

Police have so far confirmed they believe Jemtland was killed at the couple's home. They also believe they know how she died and why two traces of her blood were found in two locations nearby.

No further information has yet been released due to considerations for Jemtland's children and family as well as the ongoing investigation.

READ ASLO: Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body

