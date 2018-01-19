Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway's new government criticised for lack of diversity

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 January 2018
18:20 CET+01:00
diversitycoalitiongovernment

Share this article

Norway's new government criticised for lack of diversity
The new government is presented on 17th January 2018. Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 January 2018
18:20 CET+01:00
The Norwegian Centre Against Racism has criticised Prime Minister Erna Solberg's newly-formed cabinet for failing to 'reflect the population'.

Rune Berglund Steen, who is head of the NGO, also said the lack of diversity represented a "democratic problem".

READ ALSO: Here is Norway's new coalition government

"Even Trump's government has more people with minority ethnic backgrounds than the Norwegian [government]," Steen, who was speaking to broadcaster NRK, said.

Among the 68 ministers and secretaries presented by Solberg as she unveiled the new government on Wednesday, only two appear to be of minority background, according to NRK -- State Secretary Anne Karin Olli, who is of indigenous Sami heritage, and German-born Rebekka Borsch.

"This is a democratic problem. Those in power must reflect the general population and it is very serious that this is not the case in the extended government," Steen told NRK.

According to Statistics Norway, over 800,000 foreign or Norwegian-born people in Norway, which has a total population of around 5.2 million, have foreign-born parents.

"I am disappointed with the composition of the government. It is important for minorities to be represented, including amongst those who lead the country. This is connected to identity and confidence in the system. This sends an unfortunate signal," Sylo Taraku of Norwegian thinktank Agenda told NRK.

Minister of Education and Integration Jan Tore Sanner said the criticism was unjustified.

"Many things must be taken into consideration when a new government is formed. The most important is the policies that will be followed, regardless of which background one has," Sanner told NRK.

Steen said to the broadcaster that diversity was healthy in politics.

"Political outcomes are also affected by which people are involved and what backgrounds they have. It is clear that people with minority ethnic backgrounds have different experience when it comes to, for example, creating inclusive policies," he said.

diversitycoalitiongovernment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to healthcare in Norway

Fjords, whale meat, and trolls -- if you’ve been thinking about these three seemingly unrelated things lately you must be moving to Norway!

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Here is Norway’s new coalition government

Norway to become first Nordic country to ban fur industries

Norway confirms new minority coalition government after negotiations

Coalition must be beneficial: Norway’s PM Solberg as negotiations begin

Norway may have new government by January, four months after election

Women take top three spots in Norway government

Norway’s Christian Democrats quit government negotiations

Norway’s conservative parties yet to agree on government partnership
Advertisement

More news

Heavy snow and snapping trees concern Norwegian forest owners

Snus is now more popular than smoking in Norway

Norway aims for all short-haul flights 100 percent electric by 2040
Advertisement

Norwegian man sentenced for throwing snowballs at police

Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body

'We won’t pay for alcohol any more': Labour leader after harassment scandal

Norway’s postal service could become a rarer sight with downgrade proposed
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  2. Snus is now more popular than smoking in Norway
  3. Norway aims for all short-haul flights 100 percent electric by 2040
  4. Here is Norway’s new coalition government
  5. Norway's new government criticised for lack of diversity
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement