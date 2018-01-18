Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway aims for all short-haul flights 100 percent electric by 2040

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
18 January 2018
09:22 CET+01:00
electric aircraftgreen energysustainability

Share this article

Norway aims for all short-haul flights 100 percent electric by 2040
Avinor chief executive Dag Falk-Petersen at Oslo's Gardermoen Airport. File photo: Thomas Brun / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
18 January 2018
09:22 CET+01:00
All of Norway's short-haul airliners should be entirely electric by 2040, the country's airport operator said on Wednesday, cementing the Nordic nation's role as a pioneer in the field of electric transport.

Avinor, the public operator of Norwegian airports, "aims to be the first in the world" to make the switch to electric air transport, chief executive Dag Falk-Petersen told AFP.

"We think that all flights lasting up to 1.5 hours can be flown by aircraft that are entirely electric," he said, noting that would cover all domestic flights and those to neighbouring Scandinavian capitals.

In the near future, Avinor plans to launch a tender offer to test a commercial route flown with a small electric plane with 19 seats, starting in 2025.

Norway, the largest oil and gas producer in Western Europe, is paradoxically a leader in the field of electric transport.

It has more electric cars on the road in terms of market share than any other country in the world -- electric and hybrid vehicles represented more than half of new car registrations in 2017 -- and also has several projects underway for electric vessels.

"When we will have reached our goal, air travel will no longer be a problem for the climate, it will be a solution," Falk-Petersen said.

According to official statistics, air transport accounts for 2.4 percent of Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions for domestic traffic, and more than double that when international routes are included.

Electric air travel will also at least halve noise levels and the operating cost of aircraft, Falk-Petersen said.

But before reaching that point, Avinor said it would need to use intermediary technologies, such as biofuels and hybrid fuel-electric solutions.

Boeing and Airbus are currently exploring the viability of electric aircraft.

After abandoning a project for 100-percent electric planes last year, Airbus decided to refocus its efforts on developing a hybrid model, inking a partnership with British engine maker Rolls Royce and German industrial group Siemens. The first flight is planned for 2020.

Zunum Aero, a start-up partly financed by US aeronautics group Boeing, meanwhile plans to bring a hybrid plane to the market by 2022.

READ ALSO: Norway wants electric planes to take off next summer

electric aircraftgreen energysustainability
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to healthcare in Norway

Fjords, whale meat, and trolls -- if you’ve been thinking about these three seemingly unrelated things lately you must be moving to Norway!

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Related articles

More than half of Norway's new cars electrified: data

Norway wants electric planes to take off next summer

Oil-rich Norway struggles to beat its 'petroholism'
Advertisement

More news

Snus is now more popular than smoking in Norway

Norwegian man sentenced for throwing snowballs at police

Norway to become first Nordic country to ban fur industries
Advertisement

Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body

'We won’t pay for alcohol any more': Labour leader after harassment scandal

Norway’s postal service could become a rarer sight with downgrade proposed

Tesla faces fresh Norway lawsuit over false advertising
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway to become first Nordic country to ban fur industries
  2. Norwegian man sentenced for throwing snowballs at police
  3. Norway wealth fund bans 9 groups, including BAE Systems
  4. William and Kate to visit set of 'Skam' on royal visit to Norway
  5. Norway aims for all short-haul flights 100 percent electric by 2040
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement