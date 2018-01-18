Here is Norway’s new coalition government

Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg presented her new cabinet on Wednesday after an agreement for a new coalition partnership was reached.

Norway's right-wing coalition was confirmed on Sunday, over four months after September's general elections.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg's Conservatives and the populist Progress Party added the centre-right Liberal (Venstre) party to the coalition, which remains a minority government which will need the parliamentary support of other parties to ensure it can pass laws.

The government had to make concessions to entice the Liberal Party aboard, notably over the environment, the fur industry and oil exploitation.

The new cabinet includes five new ministers and five others have been given new responsibilities or moved to different departments.

Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande was awarded the post of Minister of Culture in the new government.

Her party was awarded three ministerial portfolios in total including Minister of Climate and Environment (Ola Elvestuen) and Minister for Research and Higher Education (Iselin Nybø).

Progress Party leader Siv Jensen continues as Minister of Finance, while Sylvi Listhaug also retains her brief as minister for immigration and sees justice and public security added to her portfolio. Meanwhile, integration has been moved from Listhaug to Jan Tore Sanner, who is also education minister.

A new ministerial position for international developmental work has also been created within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. That role was given to Nikolai Eivindssøn Astrup of Solberg’s Conservative Party. Ine Søreide Eriksen continues as foreign minister.

“It is a pleasure to be standing here with Siv Jensen and Trine Skei Grande. We are making history by forming a government with three female leaders. But most of all, I am proud to present a strong team with a shared goal,” Solberg said to NRK as she presented the new government to media on Wednesday.



(Front L-R): Jensen, Solberg and Grande lead out the new cabinet. Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

The full list of changes to the cabinet can be seen on the Norwegian government’s website here.

